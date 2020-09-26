Man charged after cops seize 3 homemade guns

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A 28-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the seizure of three homemade firearms and two 9mm rounds of ammunition in Flanker Lane, Rock Spring in Trelawny on Tuesday, September 15, has been charged.

He is Patrick Mayne, otherwise called 'Chiney', a labourer of the same community.

The firearms were reportedly seized during a joint police/military operation at Mayne's home.

He was taken into custody in connection with the seizure and was charged yesterday with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition after an interview in the presence of his attorney.

His court date is being finalised.