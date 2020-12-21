Man charged after stabbing another in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Forty-seven-year-old Alphanso Cart of Poinciona has been charged with wounding with intent following an incident in Poinciana Heights, Knockpatrick in Manchester on Monday, August 17.

Reports from the police are that about 7:30 am, the accused man used a knife to stab the complainant in his chest, puncturing his lungs. The injured man was taken to the hospital where he was admitted.

Cart was arrested and subsequently charged.

His court date is being finalised.