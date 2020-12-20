Man charged in St Andrew double murder

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Twenty-two-year-old Oshane Plummer, otherwise called 'Steady', of Tavern Drive, Kingston 6 has been charged with two counts of murder and illegal possession of firearm.

Plummer was charged in relation to the September 17 double murder of 31-year-old Shanna-Kay Hunter and 23-year-old Renae Martell, both of Mona Common, Kingston 7.

Reports are that about 2:15 pm on the day, Plummer and three other armed suspects were travelling on motorcycles in Mona Common when they approached and shot Hunter and Martell. Both victims were pronounced dead at hospital.

The police said investigations led to Plummer's arrest and he was charged on Thursday, December 10.

His court date is being finalised.

Meanwhile, lawmen are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of the other suspects involved in the incident to contact the Major Investigation Division at 876-758-5048, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest police station.