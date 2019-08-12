Man charged in US$120k cocaine bust
ST ANDREW, Jamaica — The police have charged 48-year-old Fernando Roye, mechanic of a Kingston 7 address under the Dangerous Drugs Act (DDA) in relation to last Thursday's cocaine bust in St Andrew.
According to the police, members of the Narcotics Division were conducting anti-narcotics operations in the Premier Plaza along Constant Spring Road in St Andrew when they intercepted a Mitsubishi Lancer motor car with the accused man abroad about 2:25 pm.
A search of the vehicle was conducted and a knapsack bag was found with four rectangular parcels, containing cocaine, the police said. The drugs and the motor car were seized and the accused arrested.
The drug weighed approximately four kilograms and has an estimated street value of US$120,000.
Roye was interviewed in the presence of his attorney-at-law and subsequently charged with possession of cocaine, dealing in cocaine and trafficking cocaine.
He is scheduled to appear in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Thursday.
