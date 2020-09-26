Man charged in relation to double murder, shooting in Kingston

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A 28-year-old musician has been charged with murder, wounding with intent and illegal possession of firearm in relation to a gun attack on Albert Street, Kingston 14 on Friday, September 4.



The accused, Leon Williams of Water Street, Denham Town, was charged yesterday.

According to reports from the police, Williams and another man allegedly opened gunfire at a group of people as they stood alongside the roadway and then fired at a police team that responded to the incident.

No member of the police team was injured, however, two of three men who were shot later died at hospital, the police said.

The deceased are 52-year-old Desmond Chambers and 35-year-old Delroy Small, both residents of the community. The third man was admitted for treatment.

Williams was subsequently arrested and charged after an interview in the presence of his attorney.

The police said his accomplice remains at large.