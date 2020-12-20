Man confesses to phone theft in St Catherine — police
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The police have reported that a man has confessed to robbing two men of their cellular phones at gunpoint a week ago.
He is 21-year-old Daniel Francis, otherwise called 'Octapuss', of Gregory Park, St Catherine.
According to police reports, Francis, armed with a hand gun, attacked the two men in the vicinity of the Gregory Park main road and the Cedar Grove Housing Scheme in St Catherine about 7:40 pm on Sunday, December 13,
The police said Francis proceeded to rob one of the men of a Samsung A20 cellular phone valued at $24,000 and the other of a Blue LG cellular phone valued at $20,000.
A report was made to the police and in just over an hour, Francis was accosted in the area the incident occurred. He was searched and both phones were found in his possession.
On December 15 about 3:00 pm, Francis gave a caution statement to the police confessing to crime, the police said.
He was subsequently charged with robbery with aggravation and illegal possession of firearm and his court date is being finalised.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy