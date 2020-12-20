Man confesses to phone theft in St Catherine — police

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The police have reported that a man has confessed to robbing two men of their cellular phones at gunpoint a week ago.

He is 21-year-old Daniel Francis, otherwise called 'Octapuss', of Gregory Park, St Catherine.

According to police reports, Francis, armed with a hand gun, attacked the two men in the vicinity of the Gregory Park main road and the Cedar Grove Housing Scheme in St Catherine about 7:40 pm on Sunday, December 13,

The police said Francis proceeded to rob one of the men of a Samsung A20 cellular phone valued at $24,000 and the other of a Blue LG cellular phone valued at $20,000.

A report was made to the police and in just over an hour, Francis was accosted in the area the incident occurred. He was searched and both phones were found in his possession.

On December 15 about 3:00 pm, Francis gave a caution statement to the police confessing to crime, the police said.

He was subsequently charged with robbery with aggravation and illegal possession of firearm and his court date is being finalised.