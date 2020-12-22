Man drops firearm, flees police

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A team of officers assigned to the Kingston Central Police Division seized one 9mm Beretta pistol along with 19 rounds of ammunition on Wildman Street in the parish on Tuesday.

Reports are that about 7:00 am, lawmen were in the area conducting patrol when, on seeing them, a man dropped an object and ran.

The police retrieved the item and found that it was a firearm.

The man escaped.

Investigation continues.