Man electrocuted while attempting to steal copper wires, says JPS

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) is reporting that a man was electrocuted while attempting to steal copper wires from the Old Harbour Power Station between late last night and early this morning.

JPS said the man gained illegal access to the premises, where he attempted to cut an energised high voltage wire, which resulted in a fire at the station.

he fire was put out by the Old Harbour Fire Department, after which the burnt body of the man was discovered.

JPS is reminding people about the dangers of tampering with the company's equipment and is appealing to people to desist from carrying out illegal activities on the electricity network.