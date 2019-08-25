Man flees after spouse finds bullets in knapsack, gives them to cops

ST JAMES, Jamaica — The police are searching for a man whose spouse handed over nine .45 cartridges to the Anchovy Police in St James on Thursday.

The lawmen did not disclose the man's identity but said his wife reported that she found the cartridges inside his knapsack.

The nine cartridges are among several rounds of ammunition and firearms seized across the island in the past three days.

According to the police, six people were also arrested in St James on Thursday in connection with the seizure of one Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol, a 9mm pistol and 23 rounds of ammunition.

They said the two guns were found in a house in Coconut Loop, Catherine Hall during a joint police/military team about 6:30 am. An extra magazine and spring were also found.

In Westmoreland, 36-year-old farmer Jeffery Reid of West End in Negril was arrested and charged after lawmen reportedly found a Taurus semi-automatic pistol affixed with a magazine containing ten 9mm rounds of ammunition beneath the driver's seat of the vehicle he was driving.

That arrest took place about 10:00 pm Friday in Whitehall in the parish.

Then police conducted an operation on Dawes Lane, Sheffield district also in Westmoreland on Saturday and reportedly found a black sock containing one Glock magazine and thirty-six .40 rounds of ammunition in an unoccupied shop. Two people were arrested in connection with that find.

Also on Saturday, the St Andrew South police seized one Mossberg 12 gauge shotgun and three cartridges during a predawn operation. No one was arrested in connection with this seizure.