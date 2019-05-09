Man gunned down in St James

MONTEGO BAY, St James — The St James police have recorded the first murder since a state of emergency was imposed in the parish last Tuesday, after a man was gunned down at garage in Montego Bay, last evening.

The deceased has been identified as Shevaughn Monataque of a St James address.

Reports are that about 5:30 pm, Monataque was at Zara auto-body garage along Barracks Road, Montego Bay, effecting repairs to his car when he was approach by two men who walked up and fired several shots hitting him to the upper parts of his body.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The police have not yet established a motive for the killing.

On Tuesday, April 30 during an early-morning news conference at Jamaica House, Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced states of emergencies in the parishes of St James, Hanover and Westmoreland after police and soldiers established checkpoints in the three parishes.

Horace Hines