Man held with firearm in Gregory Park

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — One man was arrested and charged following the seizure of a firearm and several rounds of ammunition on Track Road in Gregory Park, St Catherine on Friday.

Charged with illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition is 32-year-old Conroy Tulloch otherwise called 'Trainer', of the said address.

The police said Tulloch was accosted and searched about 9:30 pm, and one Hi-Point 9mm pistol with a magazine containing nine 9mm rounds was found in his waistband.

His court date will be announced soon.

Investigations continue.