Man held with gun after running from cops

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A man has been charged in connection with the seizure of a firearm and several rounds of ammunition on Oxford Street in Kingston 14 earlier today.

He is 32-year-old Orlando McDermott, otherwise called 'Lando', of a Kingston 14 address.

Reports are that about 7:10 am, McDermott saw a team of officers who were patrolling the area, and ran. A chase ensued and he was apprehended.

The police said he was searched and a Browning Single Action 9mm pistol with 11 rounds of ammunition was removed from his waistband. McDermott was arrested and charged a man with illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

His court date will be announced at a later date.