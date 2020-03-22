Man reportedly killed on hotel premises in Montego Bay

ST JAMES, Jamaica - A man was reported shot and killed on the premises of a hotel on the Jimmy Cliff Boulevard in Montego Bay at about 4:50 this afternoon.

OBSERVER ONLINE understands that the man sought refuge at the hotel after he was chased by gunmen.

Gunshots were heard and his body was later found with multiple gunshot wounds at the hotel.

He reportedly died on the spot. Investigators are now at the crime scene.

More information later.

MARK CUMMINGS