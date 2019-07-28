Man who attempted to rob Captain's Bakery in Cayman gets 7 years in prison
GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (CMC) — A man who reportedly attempted to rob the Captain's Bakery and Grill here last year, was sentenced to seven years in prison when he appeared in court last week.
It's reported that on July 10, 2018, Tyrec Christopher Johnson, 18, was armed with a 9mm pistol, when he entered the establishment and demanded money from an employee.
The court was told that when the demand was not met, Johnson struck him across the face with the gun, knocking him to the floor.
In court, Justice Roger Chapple said that although the gun was not loaded, the employee had no way of knowing the gun being pointed in his face was not loaded.
It was also revealed that shortly before the incident at Captain's Bakery, Johnson had been involved in an altercation in a parking lot outside Cayman Airways headquarters and stabbed a 16‑year-old in the leg.
In considering his sentence, the judge said he looked at Johnson's background, noting that he had a difficult childhood.
Johnson was sentenced to seven years for illegal firearm possession, five years for the attempted robbery and 12 months for the stabbing attack.
The sentences are to run concurrently, Johnson was also given credit for the year he has been in custody.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy