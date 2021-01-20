Manchester man arrested after firing gunshots during dispute
MANCHESTER, Jamaica — The Manchester police have arrested and charged 31-year-old Jervanie Smith, otherwise called 'Zungu', of Plowden district in Manchester with shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following an incident in Buck Up district in the parish on Monday, January 11.
Police reports are that about 7:40 am, the complainant and Smith got into an argument during which the accused allegedly pointed a firearm at the complainant and fired two shots in his direction. The complainant managed to escape unharmed and reported the incident to the police.
Smith was later arrested and subsequently charged.
