Manchester labourer allegedly shoots at man during dispute

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Forty-five-year-old Derrick Williams, who allegedly fired gunshots at another man in Banana Ground, Manchester in December 2019, was charged on Saturday, June 6.

Williams, who is a labourer of Cumberland district, Manchester, was charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, and assault at common law.

Reports from the Williamsfield police are that Williams and another man had an altercation about 6:45 pm, on Friday, December 27. It is alleged that the accused pointed a firearm at the man and fired shots in his direction.

He is scheduled to appear before the Mandeville Parish Court at a later date.