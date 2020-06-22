McKenzie promises relief to Old Harbour firefighters

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Minister of Local Government and Community Development Desmond McKenzie says plans are in place to address the deplorable conditions at the Old Harbour Fire Station in St Catherine.

As reported elsewhere in the media this morning, the firefighters have been contending with sewage overflowing into the station, among other things.

In a statement to the press a short while ago, McKenzie said he was aware of the situation and has been working to have it remedied.

The text of the statement is below:

I can report that a number of the more pressing issues are being addressed to relieve the misery that the 32 firefighters assigned to the station are experiencing. The issue with the sewage pit that was referred to emerged in May. The leadership of the Jamaica Fire Brigade made arrangements with the owner of the property to build a new sewage pit, and this was done and put into service last week.

In addition, a shed was constructed to house Bunker Gears and related equipment, and another bathroom is being built for our firefighters there. I am sensitive to these issues of functionality and dignity, and I want to assure them that our policy involves the improvement of the people as well as the systems of our fire services. It with this in mind that in the last year, infrastructure works were completed at the Spanish Town, Falmouth, Negril and Frankfield Fire Stations, at a combined cost of nearly $82 million.

The reality of this situation is that the Commissioner and his team searched diligently for over one year to find a place to use on a temporary basis, and that is why the current location was moved into at the end of last year.

However, the JFB recently submitted designs for a brand new Fire Station for Old Harbour, to be situated on lands owned by the agency located near to the Old Harbour Town Centre. Our Technical Services Division is reviewing the drawings now, and once the necessary processes have been completed, an appropriate announcement will be made.”