Member of Reggae Boyz executive tests positive for COVID-19

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — There has been another case of positive COVID-19 result among the Reggae Boyz delegation here in Riyahd.

But on the other hand, the case which was deemed inconclusive or probable and was isolated with the three previous positive COVID-19 cases, has now returned a negative result.

The player, three of his teammates and three Jamaica Football Federation executives who arrived in Riyahd between late Thursday night and early Friday morning were administered PCR tests yesterday morning after completing the mandatory quarantine period.

The results were released by local public health authorities just after midnight and the positive case taken into isolation.

This latest positive case, who is a member of the executive, has brought the total number to four.



Ian Burnett