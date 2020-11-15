Member of Reggae Boyz executive tests positive for COVID-19
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — There has been another case of positive COVID-19 result among the Reggae Boyz delegation here in Riyahd.
But on the other hand, the case which was deemed inconclusive or probable and was isolated with the three previous positive COVID-19 cases, has now returned a negative result.
The player, three of his teammates and three Jamaica Football Federation executives who arrived in Riyahd between late Thursday night and early Friday morning were administered PCR tests yesterday morning after completing the mandatory quarantine period.
The results were released by local public health authorities just after midnight and the positive case taken into isolation.
This latest positive case, who is a member of the executive, has brought the total number to four.
Ian Burnett
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy