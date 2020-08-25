Flash flood warning discontinued as Laura heads to US
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Meteorological (Met) Service of Jamaica has discontinued the flash flood warning for sections of the island as showers and thunderstorms associated with Tropical Storm Laura move further away.
At 4:00 am, the centre of Laura was located near latitude 22.9 north, longitude 85.7 west.
The storm is moving toward the west-northwest near 28 km/h. This general motion should continue today.
Met Service said a turn toward the northwest is forecast by Wednesday, and a northwestward to north-northwestward motion should continue through Wednesday night.
On the forecast track, the centre of Laura will move away from Cuba and over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico this morning.
Laura is then forecast to move over the central and northwestern Gulf of Mexico tonight and Wednesday, approach the Upper Texas and Southwest Louisiana coasts on Wednesday night and move inland near those area on Thursday.
Maximum sustained winds remain 100 km/h with higher gusts. Significant strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Laura is now expected to be a major hurricane at landfall.
