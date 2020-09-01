Met Service monitoring 'vigorous' tropical disturbance south of Jamaica
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Meteorological Service of Jamaica is monitoring a vigorous tropical disturbance south of Jamaica, which it says is getting better organised and could become a tropical depression or tropical storm at any time.
At 10:00 am, the disturbance was centred near latitude 16.1 degrees north, longitude 77.5 degrees west. Maximum sustained winds are near 65 km/h with higher gusts and some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours.
The system is moving toward the west near 30 km/h, and this general motion is expected to continue through Thursday.
The Met Service says additional development is expected today and on Wednesday.
On the forecast track, the system will be moving near but north of the coast of Honduras on Wednesday. A tropical storm watch has since been issued for northern Honduras, offshore Roatan Islands.
Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen is not a direct threat to Jamaica.
