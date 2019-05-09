Mills promises another exciting Racers Grand Prix

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Chairman of the Racers Grand Prix Glen Mills is once again promising another exciting edition of the now Adidas Racers Grand Prix on June 8.

The meet, which was previously sponsored by JN Bank since it's inception in 2016, has attracted a host of stars over the years and Mills announced another stellar line up for this year's fourth staging at a launch at Jamaica Pegasus on Thursday.

Having been voted the most outstanding one-day meet in the region, Racers Grand Prix continues to grow in reputation and even with 130 athletes from 15 countries already confirmed, it was revealed that a host of other Olympic and World Champions are still waiting in the wings.

Jamaica's very own sprint queen Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Commonwealth Games discus champion Fredrick Dacres, to make a debut appearance, are among those set to grace the National Stadium in 19 events for three pulsating hours.

Bahamian Shaunae Miller-Uibo and Trinidad and Tobago's Kelly-Ann Baptiste and Michelle-Lee Ahye are among the international confirmations so far, along with Americans Phyllis Francis, Trayvon Bromell and Fred Kerley among others.

Meanwhile, World and Olympic medallist Yohan Blake is also yet to be confirmed for the meet.

"Racers Grand Prix will be one of the most exciting events and so you miss it at your own peril. There will be great competition with great PRs (Personal records) as everybody is in good shape and striving to get to the World Championships in Doha," said Mills.

Sherdon Cowan