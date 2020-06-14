UPDATE: Minor quake strikes in Blue Mountains

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Earthquake Unit at the University of the West Indies, Mona says the epicentre for the minor earthquake which struck Jamaica this morning was located in the Blue Mountains, approximately seven kilometres north of Penlyne Castle in St Thomas.

According to the unit, the 3.7 magnitude earthquake occurred at 2:52 am.



It had a focal depth of 20 kilometres.



The Earthquake Unit said the tremor was felt in St Catherine and Kingston and St Andrew.



However, reports reaching OBSERVER ONLINE are that it was also felt in St Mary, Portland, St Ann and Clarendon.



There have been no reports of damage so far.