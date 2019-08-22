Minor quake felt in sections of Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Earthquake Unit has confirmed that a minor earthquake was felt in sections of the island this morning.

The unit said the quake struck at 6:45 am approximately four kilometres northwest of Guys Hills in St Catherine.

It had a magnitude of 4.2 and a focal depth of 15.1 kilometres.

The quake was felt in Manchester, St Catherine and St Mary, said the Earthquake Unit.

However, social media users have also reported feeling tremors in sections of Kingston and St Andrew

There are no reports of damage or injuries.