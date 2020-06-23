'Miss May' is dead

KINGSTON, Jamaica — May Byrou, affectionately called Miss May by the thousands of local and international patrons who flocked Hellshire Beach in St Catherine in search of her fish, festival and lobster, passed away at 8:15 yesterday morning at the University Hospital of the West Indies, where she was admitted last Friday.

She was 63 years old.

Her grand-niece Chickira Jenkins confirmed her death.

Miss May's gastronomical Hellshire spreads garnered the attention of international publications like Food & Wine, Caribbean Journal, and travel shows like the Travel Channel.

Miss May was also spotlighted by culinarians Suzanne and Michelle Rousseau of 2Sistersandameal.