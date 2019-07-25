MoBay bypass expected to usher in new era of development — TEF chairman

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Chairman of the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF), Godfrey Dyer, says construction of the Montego Bay perimeter road (bypass) will usher in a “new frontier of economic development” for the Second City and the wider western Jamaica.

He said that the project will open up opportunities to achieve further growth in tourism and other sectors.

“The growth that Montego Bay, and by extension western Jamaica, has been experiencing over the past few years is really just the tip of the iceberg.

“I am sure that as men and women with vision, you can see the opportunities that are opening up for expansion of industry and commerce to complement tourism,” Dyer said.

He was speaking at the launch of the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MBCCI) Expo 2019 at the S Hotel on Jimmy Cliff Boulevard yesterday.

Work on the bypass is expected to commence this fiscal year with a $500-million allocation.

The project aims to create a safe and reliable alternative route for motorists travelling within and across Montego Bay, resulting in reduced traffic congestion while opening up new lands to facilitate structured development.

Meanwhile, the 18th staging of the MBCCI Expo will be held at the Montego Bay Convention Centre from September 20 to 22.

The event, under the theme 'Driving Success through Enterprise', will provide an avenue for MBCCI members and industry partners to showcase their goods and services as well as network and forge partnerships.

Hospitality and tourism, manufacturing, construction, and business process outsourcing (BPO) are among the sectors to be highlighted at the event.

President of the MBCCI, Janet Silvera, noted that the expo will highlight Montego Bay as a prime destination for business.

“Expo 2019 will showcase Montego Bay as a destination for commerce and hospitality; a city ripe for investment, one that gave birth to Jamaica's BPO sector and is home to the multipurpose [cruise] port in the region,” she noted.

— JIS