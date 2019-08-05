MoBay entertainer returns to court Sept on indecent language charge
ST JAMES, Jamaica —Robert Lee Young, otherwise called 'Changa Changa', is to return to court on Friday, September 27 to answer to charges of resisting arrest and indecent language.
Young, a St James-based novelty entertainer, was charged following an incident on Friday, July 12, when he reportedly refused to comply with the instructions of a policeman, who was on duty along Jimmy Cliff Boulevard in Montego Bay, St James.
Young allegedly refused the policeman's request to search a bag that he was carrying and then shoved the officer while uttering indecent language, the Jamaica Constabulary Force's (JCF's) Corporate Communication Unit (CCU) reported.
His case was mentioned in the St James Parish Court on Wednesday, July 31, where it was transferred to the Petty Sessions Court.
The JCF said is committed to respecting the fundamental rights and practices of all groups within the society.
However, it reminded members of the public that several pieces of legislation to include the Constabulary Force Act, the Road Traffic Act and the Town and Communities Act, confer the powers of search upon the police on the basis of reasonable suspicion, and as such, requests should be complied with.
Moreover, the law requires that members of the public comply with the requests of the police generally in all circumstances and refrain from behaviour that obstructs them from carrying out their duties, the police added.
