Montague, Wheatley in COVID-19 isolation, will miss nomination

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica Labour Party Campaign Spokesperson Kamina Johnson Smith has advised that Robert Montague and Andrew Wheatley, incumbent Members of Parliament for St Mary Western and St Catherine South Central respectively, will not be physically present at their nominations this morning.

Both will be nominated by senior members of their campaign teams.

Johnson Smith, in a statement a short while ago, said “Mr Montague and Mr Wheatley are acting out of an abundance of caution and in the interests of the health and safety of their constituents and Jamaica as a whole”.

They were both present at a beach party on Independence Day with Port Maria Mayor Richard Creary, who yesterday morning announced that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease and has been in self-quarantine since last week.

Montague and Wheatley both decided to isolate themselves and to get tested, said Johnson Smith.

“Minister Montague is awaiting the results of his test, and Mr Wheatley is awaiting the health authorities' guidance for his test to be conducted.”

“Neither has any symptoms, both feel in perfect health, and neither spent time in the company of Mayor Creary at the event.

“Both men are however clear that taking these steps will demonstrate strong leadership and set the best example for their constituents and for Jamaica about how seriously they need to take the virus. We are proud of their conduct as members of the Stronger Team,” the statement added.

Johnson Smith advised that both gentlemen have been distributing masks and hand sanitisers in their constituencies and have put all arrangements in place for their nomination in accordance with the laws of Jamaica.