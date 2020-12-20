Montague hails Sangster Airport operators for quality service delivery during COVID-19

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Minister of Transport and Mining, Robert Montague, has commended MBJ Airports Limited, for its commitment to the delivery of world class service during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

He said that the entity, which operates the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, has exceeded the Ministry of Health and Wellness' health and safety protocols for the facility.

The minister, in a recorded message presented at MBJ's Virtual Airport Forum on Thursday, said that “as Jamaica's leading gateway to the world, it is important that this airport is managed in the most effective way, which will see not only to its development, but to its sustainability.”

“I am proud to see that the Sangster International Airport has not been grounded by this pandemic. Yes, times have been tough, but I am confident that Jamaica's aviation sector will pull through and recover stronger,” he added.

Montague noted that MAJ continues to investment in the development of the airport, commencing a US$70 million 24-month runway extension and shoreline protection programme in January.

He said that a master plan extension programme, estimated at US$100 million, was slated to begin this year, but has been put on hold due to the pandemic.

In addition, he said that the entity recently selected retail and duty-free partners to operate 29 units, with all the businesses chosen receiving retail licenses ranging from two to six years.

Montague said that even as the company has been affected by the pandemic, it has managed to reach out to the wider community, donating $3 million to the Cornwall Regional Hospital.

He congratulated the entity for winning the 2020 World Travel Award for the leading airport in the Caribbean for the 13th successive year.

The MBJ Virtual Airport Forum was held to share updates on the current and future development of the Sangster International Airport.