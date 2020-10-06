More rain for Jamaica as trough approaches
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica should continue to experience showers and thunderstorms over the next few days as a trough moves into the vicinity of the island.
The Meteorological Service of Jamaica says Hurricane Delta continues to move slowly westward away from the island but unstable weather conditions are expected to continue across the island until later this evening.
Delta rapidly intensified into a category two hurricane this morning and at 5:00 am, was located approximately 200 kilometres south of Grand Cayman.
Read: Hurricane Delta now Category 2, roars at Mexico's Yucatan
A flash flood warning is in effect for low-lying and flood-prone areas of St Mary, Portland, St Thomas, Kingston, St Andrew, St Catherine, Clarendon, and Manchester, while a flash flood watch was issued for low-lying and flood-prone areas of Westmoreland, Hanover, St James, Trelawny, St Ann, and St Elizabeth.
The flash flood warning and watch will remain in place until 5:00 pm today.
Meanwhile, the Met Service said a trough will move within the vicinity of Jamaica tomorrow and remain across the island over the next few days.
The forecast is for showers and thunderstorms to affect most parishes until Friday.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy