More rain for Jamaica as trough approaches

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica should continue to experience showers and thunderstorms over the next few days as a trough moves into the vicinity of the island.

The Meteorological Service of Jamaica says Hurricane Delta continues to move slowly westward away from the island but unstable weather conditions are expected to continue across the island until later this evening.

Delta rapidly intensified into a category two hurricane this morning and at 5:00 am, was located approximately 200 kilometres south of Grand Cayman.

A flash flood warning is in effect for low-lying and flood-prone areas of St Mary, Portland, St Thomas, Kingston, St Andrew, St Catherine, Clarendon, and Manchester, while a flash flood watch was issued for low-lying and flood-prone areas of Westmoreland, Hanover, St James, Trelawny, St Ann, and St Elizabeth.

The flash flood warning and watch will remain in place until 5:00 pm today.

Meanwhile, the Met Service said a trough will move within the vicinity of Jamaica tomorrow and remain across the island over the next few days.

The forecast is for showers and thunderstorms to affect most parishes until Friday.