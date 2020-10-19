More than 180 arrested during operations for wanted persons

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police have arrested more than 180 people and seized three firearms along with 204 rounds of ammunition in a two-day joint operation aimed at apprehending wanted persons across the island.

The operational activities took place over the course of October 15 and 16.

Among the 184 people arrested, eight were wanted for murder. Additionally, two stolen motor vehicles were recovered and seven motorcycles seized during the operations.

Head of the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Crime Portfolio, DCP Fitz Bailey said:“Among the offences for which persons were charged were, three persons for wounding with intent, three persons for housebreaking and larceny, six persons for shooting with intent, four persons for rape; one for aiding and abetting rape, five persons for robbery with aggravation, and two persons for illegal possession of a firearm.”

One person arrested during the operations was Andrew Hinds, who was previously charged with the murder of a child in 2014 but was released from custody on September 20 because one of the prosecution witnesses could not be located. Hinds was held with an illegal firearm and charged accordingly.

DCP Bailey reiterated the JCF's firm commitment to bringing to justice those persons who commit crimes in our country. “We believe that we have a duty to the citizens of this country to ensure that we have an environment that is free from crime and the fear of crime. We will continue to work diligently as we partner together and seek the support of the citizens to rid this nation of this epidemic of crime.”