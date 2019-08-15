More traffic restrictions on Constant Spring Road this weekend

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Works Agency (NWA) will be implementing further traffic restrictions along Constant Spring Road in St Andrew this weekend.

Starting at 10:00 pm tomorrow, motorists heading towards West Kings House Road from Dunrobin Avenue (south bound lanes) will be re-routed, while the north-bound lanes that take traffic from the direction of Eastward Park Road towards Dunrobin Avenue will accommodate vehicles heading towards Half Way Tree.

Manager, Communication and Customer Services at NWA, Stephen Shaw, said the change is to be in effect until 4:00 am on Monday, August 19 and is part of the agency's thrust to wrap up significant aspects of the works along Constant Spring Road, before the start of the new school year in September.

Shaw said the work to be done includes the removal of the present surface, base strengthening and the repaving of the corridor.

These activities are slated to take place over two weekends. Similar activities will therefore take place between August 23 and 25, when the section between Eastward Park Road and Dunrobin Avenue will be targeted.

The NWA is cautioning motorists to where possible during the periods of the work to use alternative routes. Motorists are also being urged to obey the posted warning signs and instructions of the flag-persons.

The agency said the $US20-million project is now 75 per cent complete.