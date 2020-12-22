Motorists implored to adhere to road safety rules

KINGSTON, Jamaica — With road fatalities exceeding 400 so far this year, education/information officer at the Road Safety Unit, Cameal Brooks, is calling on Jamaicans to adhere to the road safety rules to protect themselves and other road users.

Brooks is reminding Jamaicans that the safety messages have been implemented to save the lives of motorists and pedestrians alike.

“Cut your speed, keep to the left of the road – that's a main problem. We ask that [motorists] look out for the vulnerable road users – pedestrians, pedal cyclists and the elderly,” she urged.

In an interview with JIS News, Brooks said that speeding by motorists continues to be of grave concern to the unit and calls on road users to observe the various speed limits that have been established.

She also encourages road users to plan their routes in advance, particularly with increased activities expected for the festive season.

“Drive within the speed limit; drinking and driving is not recommended; do not drive distracted [or] impaired, and the cellphone use [and other] distractions in the car are definitely out,” she said.

Other examples of distracted driving which can endanger the lives of road users include sending a text message, using a navigation system or other devices/controls to operate the vehicle, and eating while driving.

She is urging Jamaicans to drive carefully on the nation's roads in a bid to reduce the number of road deaths

“There will be an empty chair at almost one in every three households this year, that [is] persons who have lost someone from the coronavirus, and we know that the road traffic crashes are another virus that is causing mayhem on our roads globally,” she added.