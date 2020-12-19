Motorists urged to be extra vigilant this Christmas

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is encouraging motorists to be on the lookout for persons, who would want to use the increased vehicular traffic during the Christmas period to commit crimes.

Speaking at a recent JIS Think Tank, Head of the Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Stephanie Lindsay, said it is important for persons to be vigilant especially with the anticipated increased activity.

“There are persons looking to use the opportunity in the traffic to get into your car while you are waiting in a congested area. So when you get into a car, we encourage you to lock your doors to ensure that no one can come into your vehicle in the traffic,” she advised.

“If you are driving in traffic and using your cell phone and your windows are down, then persons can just ride or walk and snatch it, so don't put yourself in a situation where you are an easy target at all times,” she said.

Head of the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch (PSTEB), Senior Superintendent of Police, Gary McKenzie, further encouraged motorists not to leave valuables on car seats and to reduce the amount of jewellery they wear.

“Use less cash and do not expose your money when you are making purchases. We are discouraging persons from parking in dark places. Park in areas where there are security officers, who can secure your vehicle,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said that the police will be on the lookout for motorist who drink and drive.

“We, as police officers are going to be out there. We have our hand-held Breathalyzer devices, which we are going to be utilising. Where persons are found to have excess alcohol on their breath, they will be prosecuted and will face the courts,” he noted.