Munga calls on PM to repeal Noise Abatement Act
ST ANDREW, Jamaica -- Popular dancehall entertainer "Munga Honourable" is appealing to Prime Minister Andrew Holness to commission a review of the Noise Abatement Act.
The Act serves to control noise caused by amplified sound and other specified equipment.
The deejay, whose real name is Damion Rhoden, while not elaborating on his point, pleaded with the prime minister to "repeal" the Act.
"I am begging you Mr Prime Minister for some time. Beg you some time. Jamaica unuh seh 'beg yuh some time,'" he said.
Under the Act, entertainment sessions must end at midnight on weekdays and at 2:00 am on weekends.
Consultation on the amendment of the Act began earlier this year.
