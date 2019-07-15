Murders decline in Hanover and Westmoreland, increase in St James

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police are reporting that since the implementation of the state of public emergency (SOE) in Western Jamaica on April 30, there has been a reduction in murders in Hanover and Westmoreland but an increase in murders in St James.

According to police figures as at July 12, Westmoreland and Hanover recorded a 34 and 33 per cent reduction in murders, respectively, since the enforcement of the SOE.

The police said before the SOE, the murder figures for Westmoreland stood at 43 while Hanover had 14 in comparison to eight and four murders, respectively, after the SOE was implemented.

On the other hand, murders in St James have increased, but he police said the parish has had a significant slowing of murders compared to the first quarter of this year before the launch of the SOE.

The lawmen noted that St James recorded 51 murders prior to the implementation of the SOE in April and 22 between that time and July 12.

The police said operational activities continue in the three parishes and major public safety initiatives have been implemented with the support and collaboration of other critical stakeholders to restore and maintain public order and safety.