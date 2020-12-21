Musician charged in St Ann shooting
ST ANN, Jamaica — The police have arrested and charged one man with wounding with intent, illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition following a shooting in Nine Miles district, Alexandria, St Ann on Saturday, December 12.
Charged is 26-year-old Marley Brown a musician of Main Street, Runaway Bay in the parish.
Reports from the Browns Town police are that about 9:40 am, Brown intervened in a dispute between the complainant and another man. It is alleged that the accused pointed a handgun at the complainant then fired multiple gunshots at him.
The police said the complainant received injuries to his neck and hand. He was rushed to the hospital and admitted in stable condition.
Brown was later arrested and charged .
His court date is being finalised.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy