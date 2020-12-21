Musician charged in St Ann shooting

ST ANN, Jamaica — The police have arrested and charged one man with wounding with intent, illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition following a shooting in Nine Miles district, Alexandria, St Ann on Saturday, December 12.

Charged is 26-year-old Marley Brown a musician of Main Street, Runaway Bay in the parish.

Reports from the Browns Town police are that about 9:40 am, Brown intervened in a dispute between the complainant and another man. It is alleged that the accused pointed a handgun at the complainant then fired multiple gunshots at him.

The police said the complainant received injuries to his neck and hand. He was rushed to the hospital and admitted in stable condition.

Brown was later arrested and charged .

His court date is being finalised.