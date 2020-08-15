UPDATE: NIS pension payments being processed after NCB delay, says MLSS

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Commercial Bank's technical issues, which yesterday affected National Insurance Scheme (NIS) pension payments, have been resolved.

In a statement a short while ago, the Ministry of Labour and Social Security (MLSS) advised that pensioners who did not receive their payments as scheduled are now receiving payments.

“The bank has confirmed to the ministry that the issue has now been resolved and the processing of payments started early on Saturday,” the statement said.

Pensioners are being urged to check their accounts to verify that their payments are now being reflected.

The ministry said NCB has indicated that NIS pensioners who bank with other financial institutions will see payments reflecting in their accounts on Monday, August 17.