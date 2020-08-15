UPDATE: NIS pension payments being processed after NCB delay, says MLSS
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Commercial Bank's technical issues, which yesterday affected National Insurance Scheme (NIS) pension payments, have been resolved.
In a statement a short while ago, the Ministry of Labour and Social Security (MLSS) advised that pensioners who did not receive their payments as scheduled are now receiving payments.
“The bank has confirmed to the ministry that the issue has now been resolved and the processing of payments started early on Saturday,” the statement said.
Pensioners are being urged to check their accounts to verify that their payments are now being reflected.
The ministry said NCB has indicated that NIS pensioners who bank with other financial institutions will see payments reflecting in their accounts on Monday, August 17.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy