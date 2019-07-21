Men's 4x400m team sets new National Junior Record in Costa Rica



SAN JOSE, Costa Rica -- Jamaica ended the 20th Pan-American Under-20 Championships on a high setting a new National Junior Record 3 minutes 00.99 seconds in the men's 4x400m relays at the national stadium in San Jose, Costa Rica.

The team of Evaldo Whitehorne, Jeremy Farr, Bovel McPherson, and Anthony Cox placed second behind the USA's new World Junior Record 2:59.30 seconds while Brazil set a new South American Junior Record 3:02.84 seconds in taking third.

The Jamaica team broke the 17-year-old record of 3:04.06 seconds set at the IAAF World Junior Championships in Kingston in 2002 by the team of Sekou Clarke, Usain Bolt, Jermaine Myers and Jermaine Gonzales.

Jamaica added four more medals on today's final day, including three bronze, for a total of 17, the joint second best ever, matching the total won in Kingston in 1991 and behind the 21 won in Tampa, Florida in 1999.

Also today, the girls 4x400m team, Rovane Williams in the men's 400m hurdles and Terrol Wilson in the men's triple jump.

The female Mile Relay team of Daniella Deer, Shaqueena Foote, Lashanna Graham and Kavia Francis ran 3:31.34 seconds for the bronze behind the USA's World Record 3:24.04 seconds and Canada's 3:30.68 seconds.

Williams ran a season's best 50.29 seconds for third, diving across the finish line as he was trip right before he got there while Wilson had a wind-aided 15.99m (2.3m/s) for third in the triple jump.

Also today, Cobe Graham was sixth in the men's shot put with a best of 18.22m while Ralford Mullings was eighth with 18.11m; Lashanna Graham faded to seventh in the women's 400m hurdles in 59.43 seconds; Raymond Richards was eighth in the men's high jump with 2.03m while Apolos Edwards was ninth in the triple jump with 15.46m (0.8m/s).

Paul Reid