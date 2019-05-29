NSWMA sidemen to receive increase in salary — McKenzie
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Desmond McKenzie, has announced that effective July 1, sidemen employed by the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) will receive an increase of 28 per cent in salary.
McKenzie made the announcement during his address in the 2019/20 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives yesterday.
“The National Solid Waste Management Authority continues to be a positive example of government in action. The agency continues to practice sound corporate governance, with all outstanding audited financial statements and annual reports having been updated,” McKenzie noted.
He said the agency is also 70 per cent compliant with current statutory requirements and life insurance, and nearly 80 per cent of all disposal site workers, sidemen and drivers have been vaccinated.
“With regard to its core responsibilities, the NSWMA collected nearly 700,000 tonnes of solid waste or over 70 per cent of the total solid waste generated islandwide. Adherence to the collection schedule of once per week in the last financial year was nearly 80 per cent, and compliance with the sweeping schedule for major roadways and town centres was almost 90 per cent,” he said.
McKenzie noted that the main reasons for this improved performance were the procurement and introduction of new collection units, and systematic repairs to dysfunctional units, 15 of which have been restored.
“Since 2016, the NSWMA acquired 43 new units, the last 12 of which were officially handed over in February this year. The NSWMA is in the process of leasing an unprecedented 100 collection units in this financial year. When this exercise is completed, Jamaica will be served by 143 collection units on the streets, working for our citizens,” he said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy