NWA closes Spanish Town Road in vicinity of Three Miles Bridge

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A section of Spanish Town Road heading towards the Three Miles Bridges from the direction of downtown Kingston has been closed for two days to facilitate the reconstruction of the roadway between Bell Road and the intersection.

The closure took effect today.

National Works Agency (NWA) Communication and Customer Services Manager, Stephen Shaw, in a release yesterday, explained that the existing road surface will be excavated and a new base put down as works to complete the ground level roadway under the bridges continue in earnest.

Shaw said peoples will still be able to access establishments along the area by way of Bell Road, Little Bell Road and Marcus Garvey Drive. He said local business interests have been informed of the planned restriction.

NWA said the first lift of asphalt has been applied to some 65 per cent of the road surface throughout the project. It said this phase of the works is targeted for the completion by the end of August.

The works being undertaken are part of the Hagley Park Road improvement project, which the NWA said is 80 per cent complete.