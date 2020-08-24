NWC adjusts opening hours for commercial offices

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising that its commercial offices in Kingston and St Andrew, St Catherine, Clarendon and St Thomas will now operate with earlier closing hours as the company seeks to ensure its customers and staff can complete business transactions ahead of the 7:00 pm curfew imposed by the Government to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The adjustments, which become effective on Tuesday, will remain in effect until further notice. The opening hours are: Mondays to Thursdays from 8:30 am to 3:00 pm daily and 8:30 am to 2:30 pm on Fridays.

The curfew hours for the said parishes run from 7:00 pm each night to 5:00 am the following day. It will continue until September 2.

Customers are also being urged to utilise services via NWC's website, which offers webchat, online payment and service updates.

NWC said aditional services are available by contacting:

• NWC Call Centre via 888-225-5692,

• email customercare@nwc.com.jm

• Social media (Twitter, Facebook or Instagram) via #nwcjam

Customers wishing to make payments are encouraged to utilise any NWC office closest to them or to make payments via the various payment agencies or online banking platforms accessible to them.