NWC adjusts water supply schedule for sections of St Andrew

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) has adjusted the water supply schedule for sections of St Andrew served by the Hope Filter Plant.

The NWC says the adjustment has become necessary as the Hope and Mona systems are now experiencing more severe drought conditions that have resulted in significant shortfalls to inflows.

The change in regulations will take effect Wednesday, August 19.

“During the regulated service hours, some customers may experience low pressures during service times, and in some cases persons may experience water supply delivery for fractions of the stated service hours as supply to each community may be impacted by locations along the network and the level of demand,” says NWC.

The commission said it will seek to supply water via trucking arrangements to locations where it is unable to supply piped water.

The new schedule is as follows: