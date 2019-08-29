UPDATE: NWC closes Marescaux Road office due to strike action

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) has closed its Kingston and St Andrew Commercial Office at 4 Marescaux Road due to current strike action at the location.

Employees this morning used debris to block the entrance to the location, reportedly over ongoing wage negotiations.

The commission, in a statement a short while ago, said it will notify the public when the office is reopened.

It also advised that all other NWC offices remain open and for customer service queries related to the Kingston and St Andrew region, persons may contact the NWC Call Centre via 888-225-5692, email customercare@nwc.com.jm or access the organisations website or social media platforms.

NWC encouraged customers wishing to make payments to utilise any NWC office closest to them or any of the various payment agencies or online banking platforms accessible to them.