NWC closes Port Antonio offices for precautionary sanitisation
PORTLAND, Jamaica — The National Water Commission is advising that its offices in Port Antonio, Portland will be closed today to facilitate deep cleaning and sanitisation of the office space.
Normal office hours will resume on Monday.
The utility company said the activities are being undertaken as precautionary measures against possible exposure to coronavirus (COVID-19).
It also reminded that COVID-19 mitigation measures had been implemented at all its commercial offices in keeping with the guidelines that have been established by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.
“These measures include routine deep cleaning of the office spaces and areas where we serve the public; the establishment of hand sanitising stations are at various locations and the outfitting of our offices with social distance markers.
“There is also the mandatory requirement for the wearing of masks and temperature checks for customers and staff,” said NWC.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy