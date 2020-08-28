NWC closes Port Antonio offices for precautionary sanitisation

PORTLAND, Jamaica — The National Water Commission is advising that its offices in Port Antonio, Portland will be closed today to facilitate deep cleaning and sanitisation of the office space.

Normal office hours will resume on Monday.

The utility company said the activities are being undertaken as precautionary measures against possible exposure to coronavirus (COVID-19).

It also reminded that COVID-19 mitigation measures had been implemented at all its commercial offices in keeping with the guidelines that have been established by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

“These measures include routine deep cleaning of the office spaces and areas where we serve the public; the establishment of hand sanitising stations are at various locations and the outfitting of our offices with social distance markers.

“There is also the mandatory requirement for the wearing of masks and temperature checks for customers and staff,” said NWC.