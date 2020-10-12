NWC conducting islandwide customer satisfaction survey

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) is currently conducting an islandwide customer satisfaction survey.

The survey, which started in the week of September 21, is part of the agency's strategic priority to ensure that the NWC is fulfilling its mandate of serving customers as best as it can.

“What we want to do is to ensure that each customer is provided with a service that is of the highest quality. That's one of our key priorities, and it's not only one of our key priorities but it is reflected as part of our corporate strategic target to have improved customer satisfaction and public image,” Corporate Public Relations Manager at the NWC, Andrew Canon, told JIS News.

He further explained that the aim of the survey is to accurately and objectively assess the effectiveness of the programmes and initiatives that the NWC is implementing.

“We also want to identify those areas of improvement. We are… engaging the services of a market researcher (Blue Dot Insights) to undertake the customer satisfaction survey,” Canon said.

The survey involves online, telephone calls or in-office face-to-face customer contact and is being carried out Monday to Friday between the hours of 9:00 am and 6:00 pm.

Canon is encouraging customers to participate in the survey, noting that it is through the findings that the NWC will put certain things in place, so it can serve its customers better.

“Water is life, and even though water is life, we can't take certain things for granted in how customers want to be served by the NWC. So, we want them to give us the feedback, to engage in the process,” he said.

“[It is] from the survey… that we are going to ascertain a number of things, for example, the quality and timeliness of the service that is being offered, the sensitivity and responsiveness [to] the needs of the customers and the accessibility of the NWC service,” Cannon added.

He stressed that it is very important for the NWC to get this information so it can craft policies and programmes to serve the needs of customers.

The customer satisfaction survey is slated to last for seven weeks.

— JIS