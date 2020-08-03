NWC extends discount on outstanding bills

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Water Commission has extended its COVID-19 Assistance Programme (CAP) for select categories of customers to August 31.

Under the programme, customers who have outstanding balances as at May 31 are eligible to take advantage of the extension.

NWC said these customers will continue to benefit from the 30 per cent discount on their outstanding balances if they decide to settle their debt. The initiative is for customers in the residential and condominium categories.

Meanwhile, NWC has created a new discount arrangement for commercial customers, who can now benefit from a 25 per cent discount on balances as at May 31.

“These decisions, which will benefit scores of customers, were made after detailed analysis and due diligence against the back-drop of the ongoing negative economic impact of the novel coronavirus on households and businesses. They are in response to feedback and concerns that have been expressed by customers through various mediums.

“The objective is to balance the needs of financially vulnerable persons who are served by the NWC with the need for the Utility to remain economically viable,” the commission said in a statement.

Customers who can benefit from the discounts are urged to take up the respective offers as quickly as possible by: visiting the various commercial offices or by logging onto the NWC website – www.nwcjamaica.com. They can also call 888-225-5692.

The NWC said it would rather collect than disconnect and these discounts are being offered to allow customers to put their financial affairs in order.