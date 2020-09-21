NWC sewer pipe collapses in St James

ST JAMES, Jamaica — The National Water Commission says it began emergency work yesterday to replace a 14-inch sewer pipe, which collapsed at the intersection of St James Street and Creek Street in Montego Bay, St James.

Vice President Divisional Operations, Kevin Kerr explained that containment and excavation of the area has been completed.

“A robust team is on site to ensure the completion of the work and the restoration of normal operations by tomorrow, September 21”, Kerr said in a statement from the agency.

The NWC is urging motorists to approach the area with caution and observe the instructions of the police who are on site to assist with traffic management.