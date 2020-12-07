New Court of Appeal president sworn in
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Justice Patrick Brooks was sworn in as President of the Court of Appeal today by Governor General, Sir Patrick Allen, at King's House.
Justice Brooks was also invested with the Order of Jamaica at a swearing-in and investiture ceremony, held at King's House.
In his address, the Governor General said Justice Brooks is hailed by his colleagues as possessing immense talent.
“Justice Brooks, you are being sworn in at a very challenging time in Jamaica's history, when leadership in all branches of government and all the sectors of society is stretched to provide guidance, support and direction to our people,” he said.
“We are besieged, as we are all aware, by the global COVID-19 pandemic, the nagging spectre and reality of crime and violence, the possible downturn in the economy among other social ills and maladies, the consequences of which you no doubt have to face in the courts. You must contend with these issues, as we do not have the luxury of burying our heads in the sand like the proverbial ostrich that thinks its problems will disappear over time,” he added.
The Governor General acknowledged the contribution of former President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Dennis Morrison, who retired on December 4.
“We thank you…. We will remember your calm and gracious personality and the professionalism and dignity you displayed as you led the Court of Appeal as its President. I wish for you and your family the very best of what the future holds, including some rest,” he said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy