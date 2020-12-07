New Court of Appeal president sworn in

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Justice Patrick Brooks was sworn in as President of the Court of Appeal today by Governor General, Sir Patrick Allen, at King's House.

Justice Brooks was also invested with the Order of Jamaica at a swearing-in and investiture ceremony, held at King's House.

In his address, the Governor General said Justice Brooks is hailed by his colleagues as possessing immense talent.

“Justice Brooks, you are being sworn in at a very challenging time in Jamaica's history, when leadership in all branches of government and all the sectors of society is stretched to provide guidance, support and direction to our people,” he said.

“We are besieged, as we are all aware, by the global COVID-19 pandemic, the nagging spectre and reality of crime and violence, the possible downturn in the economy among other social ills and maladies, the consequences of which you no doubt have to face in the courts. You must contend with these issues, as we do not have the luxury of burying our heads in the sand like the proverbial ostrich that thinks its problems will disappear over time,” he added.

The Governor General acknowledged the contribution of former President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Dennis Morrison, who retired on December 4.

“We thank you…. We will remember your calm and gracious personality and the professionalism and dignity you displayed as you led the Court of Appeal as its President. I wish for you and your family the very best of what the future holds, including some rest,” he said.