New World Bank envoy lauds Jamaica's economic performance

WASHINGTON, United States — Newly appointed World Bank representative for Jamaica and Guyana, Ozan Sevimli, has lauded Jamaica on its sterling economic performance noting that "Jamaica is on the move".

Paying a courtesy call on Jamaica's Ambassador to the USA, Audrey Marks, at the Jamaican Embassy in Washington, DC on Thursday (July 11), he mentioned the work being undertaken in the areas of animation and entrepreneurship, which he noted would benefit youth in particular.

Ambassador Marks congratulated Sevimli on his appointment and encouraged him to focus on two key areas which will drive growth and make a meaningful impact on the Jamaican economy and people.

She mentioned the Jamaica National Youth Corps (coordinated by the Jamaica Defence Force and the Jamaica Social Stock Exchange (JSSE) as two areas which could benefit from support from the World Bank.

The Jamaican ambassador said she looked forward to working with the World Bank to continue the work on establishing a Diaspora Bond.

Derrick Scott