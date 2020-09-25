New Zealand approves Pakistan, West Indies cricket tours
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AFP) — New Zealand's government has approved quarantine arrangements that would allow the Pakistan and West Indies teams to tour in coming months, the country's cricket board said on Friday.
New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White said the tours would help the sport through the coronavirus pandemic.
"It's a huge boost for us, it's our financial lifeline," he told reporters.
"International cricket funds the whole game of cricket in New Zealand, so it's very, very important for us."
White said the teams would fly to Auckland then catch a charter to Christchurch, where they would stay in quarantine while training at NZC's high-performance centre in Lincoln University.
White said all players would follow health and testing protocols set down by the government.
"It's not going to come cheap, we will be footing the bill but we are happy to do that and fully understand it's a user pays model," he said.
"We'll be guided by the government, whatever they demand, we'll follow."
Sports Minister Grant Robertson said arranging quarantine bubbles for the touring teams had not been easy, but it was worth the effort to have international sport in New Zealand again.
"Like many New Zealanders I am looking forward to seeing international sport resuming," he said in a statement.
"It is a huge part of our culture and helps bring us together as a nation."
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy